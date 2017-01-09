Fire at Gardenstown farm FIRE crews from across the area have been tackling a blaze at a farm near Gardenstown.

Scrambler bikes stolen in Banff theft Published: Wed 04 Jan 2017 POLICE have appealed for witnesses following the theft of four Suzuki Scrambler motorbikes from a rural property at Hillside, Banff.

Woman critical after New Year crash Published: Mon 02 Jan 2017 POLICE Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving two cars on New Year's morning

Stay safe at Hogmanay Published: Fri 30 Dec 2016 HOGMANAY revellers have been urged to play it safe this weekend.

Man (30) charged with housebreakings in Banff Published: Thu 29 Dec 2016 POLICE Scotland has confirmed that a 30-year-old man from the Banff area has been charged in connection with a number of alleged housebreakings and attempted housebreakings at commercial premises in the Low Street area of the town during the early hours of Monday December 26.

Status quo at top of the Highland League Published: Sat 07 Jan 2017 IT IS a case of 'as you were' at the top of the Highland League after the top four all earned a point from Saturday's games.

Buckie overcome dogged Rothes to open up three point cushion Published: Wed 04 Jan 2017 BUCKIE Thistle opened up a three point lead at the top of the Highland League on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win at home to Rothes.

Buckie Thistle look to go three points clear Published: Tue 03 Jan 2017 BUCKIE Thistle will bid to go three points clear at the top of the Highland League when they play Rothes on Wednesday night.

Highland League card washed out Published: Sat 31 Dec 2016 BUCKIE Thistle will remain top of the Highland League going into 2017 after heavy rain wiped out the Hogmanay fixtures.

Contact Us Got a story? Get in touch with the Banffshire Journal team here!

Subscribe to our e-edition Read the newspaper as it appears in print by subscribing to our e-edition - you can turn pages as well as zoom in on articles and photos.

Find us on Facebook Visit the Banffshire Journal's Facebook page for updates, stories and more!