Man (30) charged with housebreakings in Banff

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2016

POLICE Scotland has confirmed that a 30-year-old man from the Banff area has been charged in connection with a number of alleged housebreakings and attempted housebreakings at commercial premises in the Low Street area of the town during the early hours of Monday December 26.

Highland League card washed out

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2016

The Buckie players congratulate each other at the end of the game.

BUCKIE Thistle will remain top of the Highland League going into 2017 after heavy rain wiped out the Hogmanay fixtures.

Get up-to-the-minute information on roads, rail, bus, flight and ferry services, plus fuel prices in your area.