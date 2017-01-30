Two men and woman charged over jewellery theft TWO local men aged 31 and 37 and a 29-year-old woman are expected to appear at Banff Sherriff Court on Thursday January 26 in connection with an alleged high-value theft by housebreaking in the Montcoffer area of Banff on November 20 last year.

Macduff Aquarium is a 'real gem' Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017 THE Friends of Macduff Aquarium have pulled off a real coup by persuading renowned wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan to become their patron.

Sheep worrying warning Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017 POLICE in Aberdeenshire have sent out a warning for dog owners and dog walkers to prevent further attacks on sheep.

Offer can help save money and be eco-friendly but clock is ticking Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017 INTEREST free loans of up to £15,000 are available to help you install eco-friendly energy saving improvements to your home that could save you money.