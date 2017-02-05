News
Have-a-go bystander squirts absconder with washing up liquid
Published: Tue 31 Jan 2017
A HAVE-A-GO shopper squirted a man being chased by police with washing up liquid in a bid to stop him.
Two men and woman charged over jewellery theft
Published: Thu 26 Jan 2017
TWO local men aged 31 and 37 and a 29-year-old woman are expected to appear at Banff Sherriff Court on Thursday January 26 in connection with an alleged high-value theft by housebreaking in the Montcoffer area of Banff on November 20 last year.
Macduff Aquarium is a 'real gem'
Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017
THE Friends of Macduff Aquarium have pulled off a real coup by persuading renowned wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan to become their patron.
Sheep worrying warning
Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017
POLICE in Aberdeenshire have sent out a warning for dog owners and dog walkers to prevent further attacks on sheep.
Sport
Buckie's lead cut to three points
Published: Sun 05 Feb 2017
THE Highland League title race remains firmly in the melting pot after a 2-1 defeat for Buckie Thistle at rivals Brora Rangers.
Grant Pennet signs pre-contract with Keith
Published: Fri 03 Feb 2017
GOALKEEPER Grant Pennet has signed a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer move to Keith.
New deals for Deveronvale management
Published: Tue 31 Jan 2017
DEVERONVALE have shown faith in their management team by handing Stevie Dolan, Mark Chisholm and Craig Stewart two year contract extensions.
Carrol's cracker helps Buckie to win
Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017
A STUNNING opener by Shaun Carrol was the highlight of Buckie Thistle's 3-1 win over Inverurie Locos as the Jags again moved six points clear at the top of the Highland League.
Got a story? Get in touch with the Banffshire Journal team here!
