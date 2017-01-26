News

Macduff Aquarium is a 'real gem'

Doug Allan filming beneath the frozen waters of Arctic Canada.

THE Friends of Macduff Aquarium have pulled off a real coup by persuading renowned wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan to become their patron.

Sheep worrying warning

Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017

Owners are urged to watch their dogs around sheep and other livestock.

POLICE in Aberdeenshire have sent out a warning for dog owners and dog walkers to prevent further attacks on sheep.

The Highlander comes to Banff

Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017

Hendo will take on challengers.

DARTS professional John Henderson will play a series of challenge matches against the public at an exhibition in Banff.

Cammy Keith delighted to be back at Keith

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017

Cammy Keith lifts the league cup with Keith in 2013. He wants to be challenging for trophies on his return to the club.

CAMMY Keith admits the vision spelled out for Keith by manager Allan Hale and chairman Andy Troup made it an east decision to choose a move back to Kynoch Park.

Bruce grabs his Mo-ment

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2017

Selfie time with Sir Mo for Bruce Newlands.

A YOUNG Buckie athlete grabbed a selfie with Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

Robbie is proud of Scotland call

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2017

Robbie is proud to wear the Scotland colours.

THE dream of any football fan is to represent their country, but for one talented Buckie Community High School student that dream is very much a reality.

