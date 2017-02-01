Have-a-go bystander squirts absconder with washing up liquid
A HAVE-A-GO shopper squirted a man being chased by police with washing up liquid in a bid to stop him.
A HAVE-A-GO shopper squirted a man being chased by police with washing up liquid in a bid to stop him.
Published: Thu 26 Jan 2017
TWO local men aged 31 and 37 and a 29-year-old woman are expected to appear at Banff Sherriff Court on Thursday January 26 in connection with an alleged high-value theft by housebreaking in the Montcoffer area of Banff on November 20 last year.
Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017
THE Friends of Macduff Aquarium have pulled off a real coup by persuading renowned wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan to become their patron.
Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017
POLICE in Aberdeenshire have sent out a warning for dog owners and dog walkers to prevent further attacks on sheep.
Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017
INTEREST free loans of up to £15,000 are available to help you install eco-friendly energy saving improvements to your home that could save you money.
Published: Tue 31 Jan 2017
DEVERONVALE have shown faith in their management team by handing Stevie Dolan, Mark Chisholm and Craig Stewart two year contract extensions.
Published: Sat 28 Jan 2017
A STUNNING opener by Shaun Carrol was the highlight of Buckie Thistle's 3-1 win over Inverurie Locos as the Jags again moved six points clear at the top of the Highland League.
Published: Tue 24 Jan 2017
DARTS professional John Henderson will play a series of challenge matches against the public at an exhibition in Banff.
Published: Fri 20 Jan 2017
CAMMY Keith admits the vision spelled out for Keith by manager Allan Hale and chairman Andy Troup made it an east decision to choose a move back to Kynoch Park.
Our website is packed with ideas for days out, where to see beautiful scenery and the best places in the Highlands to visit.
Got a story? Get in touch with the Banffshire Journal team here!
Read the newspaper as it appears in print by subscribing to our e-edition - you can turn pages as well as zoom in on articles and photos.
Visit the Banffshire Journal's Facebook page for updates, stories and more!
Follow our tweets for all the latest news, sport and features, as well as comment and discussion.
Follow @BanffJournal
Check out the latest entries in our exciting new readers' photograph project.
Live images from Banff, courtesy of Aberdeenshire Council.
Click on the image to read the latest edition.
Get up-to-the-minute information on roads, rail, bus, flight and ferry services, plus fuel prices in your area.